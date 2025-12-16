Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk: 16 December 2025

The King has been pleased to appoint Mr Mark Pendlington, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Suffolk on the retirement of Clare, Countess of Euston, CVO, on 15th April, 2026.

Background

Mark Pendlington has extensive experience of working across the public and private sectors including in industry, national and regional voluntary organisations, further and higher education and economic development bodies, many with national and international dimensions.

He has led a range of national and regional initiatives to encourage and promote wider collaborations that boost enterprise, create opportunities for young people, improve training and skills, support thriving communities and encourage volunteering.

Mark drew extensively on this experience when he served as High Sheriff of Suffolk in 2023/2024. He previously chaired the Festival of Suffolk in 2022 to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. This brought all generations and communities together following Covid, with thousands of people and hundreds of communities taking part in cultural, environmental, literary and sporting events.

Mark is passionate about Suffolk and has served the county in a wide range of capacities. This includes as Pro-Chancellor of the University of Suffolk; Patron of Bury Drop-In a charity supporting the homeless and vulnerable; Chair of the Suffolk Business Board; Senior Non-Executive member St Edmundsbury Cathedral Chapter; and Chair of Cefas the government’s marine science, environment and fisheries international research body based in Lowestoft and Weymouth.

He previously served as Chair of Business in the Community (Eastern Region); Trustee of the British Racing School in Newmarket; Trustee of Gainsborough’s House in Sudbury; and as Chair of the New Anglia Enterprise Partnership. He is a Fellow of the Royal Countryside Fund.

Mark lives near Sudbury with his partner, Richard.