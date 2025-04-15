Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire: 15 April 2025

The King has been pleased to appoint Professor Elizabeth Barnes, CBE, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Staffordshire on the retirement of Sir Ian Dudson, KCVO, CBE, on 15th July, 2025.

Liz Barnes (64) served as Vice-Chancellor of Staffordshire University for six years, overseeing a leap in its learning and teaching standards and championing social mobility.

Born and bred in the county, she is a Trustee of the Peter Coates Foundation, which aims to regenerate Stoke-on-Trent, and of the Aspire Trust, which provides social housing across Staffordshire.

Previously a teacher in Stoke-on-Trent, she has also co-chaired the Stoke-on-Trent Opportunity Area; been a Director of the Donna Louise Trust, providing end-of-life care across the county; and served on the board of the Local Enterprise Partnership and on the Stoke-on-Trent Children’s Services Improvement Board.

Professor Barnes lives in Abbots Bromley, near Rugeley, with her husband, Chris.