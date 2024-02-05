Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Shetland: 5 February 2024

The King has been pleased to appoint Mr Lindsay William Tulloch QPM DL as His Lord-Lieutenant for Shetland, to succeed Mr Robert Walter Hunter CVO following his retirement on 3rd April 2024.

Background

Mr Tulloch was born and educated in Shetland. On leaving High School he obtained a vocational apprenticeship in carpentry and joinery. He remained in the building industry for 4 years before joining the police service in 1992. During 30 years in the police service, Mr Tulloch served across the Highland and Islands area. He was Senior Investigating Officer on a number of serious and high profile criminal investigations, rising through the ranks, serving for six years as Police Area Commander for Shetland, and finally as Superintendent within the Highland and Islands Division of Police Scotland.

In January 2020, Mr Tulloch was awarded the Queens Police Medal by Her Majesty the Queen and he is currently a Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Shetland.

Mr Tulloch retired from the Police Service in June 2022 and now lives with his wife on the island of Bressay, Shetland. They have one daughter. He is involved in many local charities and has a keen interest in local history, culture and genealogy.