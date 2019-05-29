Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Ross and Cromarty: 29 May 2019

The Queen is pleased to appoint Mrs Joanie Aileen Whiteford as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Ross and Cromarty to succeed Mrs Janet Bowen, CVO who is due to retire on 12 July 2019.

Biographical Notes

Joanie was educated at Berwick-upon-Tweed Grammar School, studied Home Economics at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen and subsequently completed a Post Graduate Teaching diploma at The Moray House School of Education, Edinburgh. She is currently a self-employed computer trainer for Farmplan Computers and also produces management accounts for a number of clients. She previously worked in Ernst & Young’s Business Advisory Department and also delivered Business Development courses for the Agricultural Training Board throughout Wester Ross, Lochaber, Orkney and Shetland. She has held numerous voluntary posts and is currently a Vestry member and treasurer of St Andrews Episcopal Church in Tain. She is treasurer of Tain Tennis Club, and is involved in junior tennis coaching. She has also been a committee member of Nigg & Shandwick Friendship and a member of Hilton and Cadboll School Board. With a keen interest in sports and the natural environment, Joanie particularly enjoys tennis, golf, cycling and skiing, gardening, walking her dogs, hill walking, farming and cooking. She is aged 59, married to David and has three adult children.