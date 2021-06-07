Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire: 7 June 2021

The Queen has been pleased to appoint Mrs Marjorie Glasgow BEM DL as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Oxfordshire in succession to Mr Tim Stevenson OBE, who retires on 30 September 2021.

Background

Marjorie Neasham Glasgow is the founder and chief executive of an Oxfordshire- based clean energy company, which develops private/public partnerships that combine renewable energy projects and community hubs. Her firm also undertakes key environmental work for the restoration of peatlands across the UK.

Alongside this work, she has taken on voluntary leadership roles in west Oxfordshire, leading her town’s efforts to develop a new £2.5m community centre to create a new library, sports hall, café and community space. She also helps lead the local Meals on Wheels. More recently, she co-founded The Cornerstone with her husband and their church as a community sharing centre for food, education and community cohesion, which she hopes to replicate elsewhere in the county.

She is a member of the Ditchley Foundation Council of Governors and she currently serves as a Deputy Lieutenant for Oxfordshire. She is an active member of her local church, and her interests include running and equestrian sport. Mrs Glasgow (59) was born in the US, but now has dual citizenship and lives in Charlbury with her husband, Dine. They have two adult children.