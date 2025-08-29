Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Merseyside: 29 August 2025

The King has been pleased to appoint Mr Peter Oliver, OBE, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Merseyside on the retirement of Mr Mark Blundell, CVO, on 15th December, 2025.

Background

Peter Oliver (46) was born and has spent his whole life in Merseyside. He lives in Southport.

He has had a career delivering complex strategic digital transformation programmes, beginning within the NHS in Liverpool, and then with a range of organisations in the public, private and third sectors, across the United Kingdom and overseas.

Alongside his career, Peter has held leading volunteer roles in several local, national and international charities, most notably The Scouts, and as Chair of the Board of a large local academy. Peter’s voluntary work has been focused on supporting young people to get the best start in life, and has included developing successful collaborations between local charities, businesses and public sector organisations.