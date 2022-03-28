Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester: 28 March 2022

The Queen has been pleased to appoint Mrs Diane Hawkins DL JP as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Greater Manchester on the retirement of Sir Warren Smith, KCVO, on 4 July 2022.

Background

Mrs Diane Hawkins DL JP practised as a solicitor in Manchester for many years before becoming a Presiding Justice in the Family Court. She is Deputy Chair of the Manchester Guardian Society Charitable Trust; Chair of Fortalice Women’s Refuge and Outreach Support Centre; Chair of Bolton Scout Trust; and a Governor of Withington Girls’ School. She has been a long-standing volunteer with the Scouting movement and a significant raiser of funds through charity bicycle rides. Active in her local church, she is also a member of the Church of England Provincial Panel for the Province of York, dealing with clergy discipline matters. She is the current High Sheriff.

Mrs Hawkins lives near Bolton with her husband Stephen. They have two adult sons.