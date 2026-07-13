Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London: 13th July 2026

Sir Alastair King (57) was Lord Mayor of London, 2024-25. Founder and Chair of Naisbitt King Asset Management, he was the driving force behind The Mansion House Accord, a landmark pension reform projected to encompass investment of about £100bn by 2030, half of it in the UK. Also as Lord Mayor, he launched a series of City Belonging Networks for 12 active community groups. He is Alderman for the Ward of Queenhithe – a Ward he has represented continuously since 1999.

He is also Chair of Birkbeck, University of London; the British Liver Trust (the UK’s national liver charity); and The Drinking Fountain Association.

In addition, he serves as a Trustee of the Royal Regiment of Scotland Trust and of charities connected with the City of London Corporation.

Previous roles include serving as Chair of the London Region of the Institute of Directors, and Vice-Chairman of Breast Cancer Haven.

Sir Alastair lives in London with his wife, Florence, who serves in the Army Reserves.