Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Berkshire: 1 August 2023

The King has been pleased to appoint Mr Andrew Try, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the Royal County of Berkshire on the retirement of Mr James Puxley, CVO, on 23rd October 2023.

Andrew Try is the founder and Managing Director of ComXo, which provides virtual personal assistance and other workplace services to large enterprise clients in the City of London; his company employs 110 people in Datchet. A sixth-generation Windsorian, his voluntary work has focused on serving the locality, including as Trustee of the Windsor Festival, the Windsor Learning Partnership Multi-Academy Trust and the Prince Philip Trust Fund; member of the board of the Friends of St George’s Chapel; chair of the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society; and governor of Clewer Green Primary School and Papplewick School, Ascot.

Mr Try has two children and an adult stepson and lives in Windsor with their mother, Vicky.