Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire: 10 June 2022

The Queen has been pleased to appoint Mrs Susan Lousada, DL, as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Bedfordshire on the retirement of Mrs Helen Nellis CVO on 6th September 2022.

Background

Mrs Susan Lousada DL, was High Sheriff during the first Covid lockdown, but nevertheless managed to reach out to all parts of the county. In particular, she spearheaded an initiative to tackle digital poverty, resulting in the supply of over 1,800 devices to under-privileged children. A Director of her family property and investment company, she has also given considerable voluntary service, with a particular focus on helping children and young people: as Chair and then Vice-President of Bedfordshire NSPCC; as an advisor to the senior management team overseeing the Schoolreaders charity; as a Trustee of the Level Trust, which helps children from poorer families in Luton meet the costs of education; as a Trustee of the HEART multi-academies trust in Bedford; and much more besides.

Mrs Lousada lives at Oakley, near Bedford, with her husband Simon. They have two adult children.