Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant for Tweeddale: 28 August 2024
The King has been pleased to appoint Ms Catherine Maxwell Stuart DL as His Lord-Lieutenant for Tweeddale, to succeed Professor Sir Hew Strachan CVO FBA FRSE following his retirement on 1st September 2024.
Background
Catherine Maxwell Stuart, 21st Lady of Traquair, was born in Edinburgh and educated at the London School of Economics and Edinburgh University. In 1999 she took over management of the Traquair Estate and has made a great success of running the House not just as a public attraction but as a venue for international cultural exchange and conflict resolution in partnership with her husband, Mark Muller Stuart KC, the Founder of Beyond Borders Scotland. She is highly regarded within the area and involved in a number of business and charitable organisations ranging from tourism to furniture re-use and youth work. She was made an Honorary Fellow of the Scottish Borders College in 2014.