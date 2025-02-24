Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk: 24 February 2025

The King has been pleased to appoint Colonel Charles Wallace DL as His Lord-Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk, to succeed Alan Simpson CVO, OBE, FRSE following his retirement on 15th February 2025.

Background

Charles Wallace spent 35 years in the Army serving across the world from the Falkland Islands to Brunei and Hong Kong; and from India and Nepal to North America. He was on operational service in Northern Ireland, with the UN in the Former Yugoslavia (Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia), in Iraq and Afghanistan where, as the Chief Planner in Helmand Province, he was awarded the US Bronze Star.

Charles was the Scottish Veterans Commissioner from September 2018 to March 2022. Deeply committed to addressing the challenges that individuals and their families face after military service, he sought innovative and novel approaches to highlight the impressive talent this group of people bring to our society. He has been the Chairman of the Scottish Veterans Fund Panel and of the Highland and Lowland Brigades Club as well as the Vice Chairman (Army) for the Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association. He remains a trustee on the Royal Company of Archers Charitable Trust.

He is currently the Secretary to the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers. As Secretary, he was instrumental in orchestrating over 390 Archers across 21 different duties during the period of Mourning and State Funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland and London in 2022 and for the Coronation of King Charles III in 2023.