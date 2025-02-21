Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant for Moray: 21 February 2025

The King has been pleased to appoint Air Commodore Alistair Monkman CBE as His Lord-Lieutenant for Moray, to succeed Major General Seymour Monro CBE LVO following his retirement on 7th May 2025.

Background

Alistair gained his private pilots’ licence aged 17 and joined the Royal Air Force as a Tornado pilot in 1985. During 27 years of service, Alistair flew over 500 hours of combat operations over Iraq, Serbia and Afghanistan, including with the United States Air Force, and was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and the Legion of Merit by the USA. Alistair moved to Moray in 2003 and served at RAF Lossiemouth as Officer Commanding 617 Squadron and then Station Commander, during which time he was an ADC to Her Majesty the Queen. He was awarded a CBE in the 2010 New Year’s Honours list.

Alistair supports a number of charities and chairs the Moray Emergency Relief Fund. He is also an Assessor for the Moray Community Foundation. His interests include cycling and endurance hill walking and has undertaken annual long distance walks every year since 2012. His passion, however, is the management of wild deer and he is a Trustee Director of the British Deer Society, chairing the BDS’ Scottish Council.