Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant for Midlothian: 21 February 2025

The King has been pleased to appoint Mrs Sarah Barron DL as His Lord-Lieutenant for Midlothian, to succeed Lieutenant Colonel Richard Callander LVO OBE TD following his retirement on 2nd April 2025.

Background

Sarah was brought up in Edinburgh and moved to Lasswade, Midlothian, in 1998. She studied Town and Country Planning and Landscape Architecture at Edinburgh University and is a Chartered Member of the Landscape Institute. Working in collaboration with an Edinburgh architectural practice, she specialises in large scale housing developments, landscape planning and conservation, urban regeneration, and masterplanning projects and has worked for a number of high-profile clients in both the public and private sectors.

Sarah has served as a Deputy Lieutenant since 2013 and has been instrumental in the establishment of the Midlothian’s Young People Awards, which recognise the achievements of young people across the County. She is Chair of The Mavisbank Trust, set up to restore one of Scotland’s most important early Palladian style villas and is currently working with the Landmark Trust to secure a sustainable future for this derelict Midlothian house and its grounds.

Sarah is a Trustee and founding member of Scotland’s Garden and Landscape Heritage, which promotes and protects Scotland’s historic gardens and designed landscapes. She was a Trustee of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme for fourteen years, organising garden openings across Midlothian, to raise funds for numerous national and local charities. She has also been the Vice Chair of The Friends of Saltersgate School in Dalkeith, raising funds for school equipment to help pupils with special educational needs. In her spare time, Sarah enjoys gardening, archery, beekeeping and skiing and is an enthusiastic member of a number of horticultural and arts societies.