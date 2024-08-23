Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant for Dorset: 23 August 2024

The King has been pleased to appoint Mr Michael Dooley, LVO, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Dorset on the retirement of Mr Angus Campbell, CVO, on 4th September 2024.

Background

Michael Dooley, LVO, DL (67) has practised as a consultant gynaecologist in London and Dorset as well as to the Royal Family and the London Olympics, and as Team Doctor to the British Equestrian Federation; he is also a visiting Professor to Bournemouth University. Since serving as High Sheriff four years ago, he has developed and led an initiative promoting harmony in Dorset, aimed at bringing charities together to increase their impact; the project’s next stage will focus on the county’s prison population (he is a trustee of Key4Life, which aims to reduce youth reoffending). He has raised considerable sums for charities and other good causes, including the Dorset County Hospital, a local hospice (of which he is patron), and the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

Mr Dooley lives in Broadmayne, near Dorchester, with his wife, Barbara. They have three adult children and seven grand-children.