Appointment of Lord Justices of Appeal: 12 June 2024

His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of four Lord Justices of Appeal.

His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the appointments of Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, Mr Justice Cobb, Mr Justice Holgate and Mr Justice Zacaroli as Lord Justices of Appeal.

These appointments will fill vacancies within the Court of Appeal.

Biography

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker: Was Called to the Bar (Middle Temple) in 1979 and took Silk in 1999. He was appointed as a Recorder in 1996, as a Circuit Judge in 2010 and as a High Court Judge appointed to the King’s Bench Division in 2013.

Mr Justice Stephen Cobb: Was Called to the Bar (Inner Temple) in 1985 and took Silk in 2003. He was appointed as a Recorder in 2004, authorised to hear cases under section 9(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 in 2009. He was appointed as a High Court Judge in 2013 and assigned to the Family Division.

Mr Justice David Holgate: Was Called to the Bar (Middle Temple) in 1978 and took Silk in 1997. He was called to the Bar in Hong Kong from 2001 to appear in several cases. He became a Bencher of the Middle Temple in 2004. Between 2012 and 2014 he was joint head of Landmark Chambers. He served as a Recorder (in Crime and Civil) from 2002 and was authorised to hear cases under section 9(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 in 2008. He was appointed as a High Court Judge to the Kings Bench Division in 2014 and was also authorised to sit in the Chancery division in 2022. He served as President of the Lands Chamber (Upper Tribunal) between 2016 and 2019. Since 2017 he has been the Planning Liaison Judge (the lead judge of the Planning Court).

Mr Justice Antony Zacaroli: Was Called to the Bar (Middle Temple) in 1987 and took Silk in 2006. He was appointed as a High Court Judge to the Chancery Division in 2017. He was President of the Upper Tribunal, Tax and Chancery chamber between 2018 to 2021. He has been Supervising Judge for the Business and Property Courts, Midlands, West and Wales Circuits, since 2021 and Chair of the Insolvency Rules Committee, since 2018.