Appointment of Lord and Lady Justices of Appeal: June 2025

His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of six Lord and Lady Justices of Appeal.

His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the appointments of Mrs Justice Cockerill, Mr Justice Dove, Mr Justice Foxton, Mrs Justice May, Mr Justice Miles and Mrs Justice Yip as Lord and Lady Justices of Appeal.

These appointments will fill vacancies within the Court of Appeal.

Further information

The appointment of Lord and Lady Justices of the Court of Appeal are made by His Majesty The King on the advice of the Prime Minister and the Lord Chancellor following the recommendation of an independent selection panel.

Background

The selection panel was chaired by the Lady Chief Justice, Baroness Carr (Chair). The other panel members were the Master of the Rolls, Sir Geoffrey Vos; Helen Pitcher OBE (Chair of the Judicial Appointments Commission); and two lay Judicial Appointments Commissioners, Susan Hoyle and the Rt. Rev. Dr Barry Morgan.

In accordance with section 79 of the Constitutional Reform Act 2005 as amended by the Crime and Courts Act 2013, the panel determined the selection process to be followed. In accordance with s10(3) of the Senior Courts Act 1981, the selection exercise was open to applicants that satisfied the judicial eligibility condition on a 7-year basis or were Judges of the High Court.

Biographical notes

Mrs Justice Sara Cockerill: was Called to the Bar (Lincoln’s Inn) in 1990 and took Silk in 2011. She was appointed as a s9(4) Deputy High Court Judge (King’s Bench Division) in 2016 and as a High Court Judge appointed to the King’s Bench Division in 2017. She was Judge in Charge of the Commercial Court between 2020 and 2022.

Mr Justice Ian Dove: was Called to the Bar (Inner Temple) in 1986 and took Silk in 2003. He was appointed as a Fee-Paid Immigration Adjudicator (now a Fee-Paid Judge of the First-Tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber)) in 2000, a Recorder in 2003 and authorised as a Deputy High Court Judge to hear cases under section 9(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 in 2008. He was appointed as a High Court Judge to the King’s Bench Division in 2014, and as a Member of the Special Immigration Appeals Commission in 2015. From 2018 to 2021 he served as a Presiding Judge on the Northern Circuit. He was appointed the President of the Upper Tribunal, Immigration and Asylum Chamber in October 2022, and in February 2025 he was appointed the Deputy Senior President of Tribunals.

Mr Justice David Foxton: was Called to the Bar (Gray’s Inn) in 1989 and took Silk in 2006. He was appointed as a Recorder in 2009, as a s9(4) Deputy High Court Judge (King’s Bench Division and Chancery Division) in 2016 and as a High Court Judge to the King’s Bench Division in 2020.

Mrs Justice Juliet May: was Called to the Bar (Inner Temple) in 1988 and took Silk in 2008. She served as a part time judge of the Mental Health Tribunal (England) between 2002 and 2008. She was appointed as a Recorder in 2000, a Circuit Judge in 2008, authorised to hear cases under section 9(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 in 2013 and as a High Court Judge in the King’s Bench Division in 2015.

Mr Justice Robert Miles: was Called to the Bar (Lincoln’s Inn) in 1987 and took Silk in 2002. He was appointed as a s9(4) Deputy High Court Judge in 2006 and as a High Court Judge in the Chancery Division in 2020.

Mrs Justice Amanda Yip: was Called to the Bar (Gray’s Inn) in 1991 and took Silk in 2011. She was appointed as a Recorder in 2008, authorised to hear cases under section 9(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 in 2013 and was appointed as a High Court Judge to the King’s Bench Division in 2017. She has been the Deputy Senior Presiding Judge for England and Wales.