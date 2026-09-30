Appointment of Leah Kreitzman as the Advisor on Marketing Communication Processes & Strategy
Leah Kreitzman has been appointed as the Advisor on Marketing Communication Processes & Strategy.
Leah Kreitzman has been appointed as the Advisor on Marketing Communication Processes & Strategy.
The Advisor will carry out a review which will recommend an operating model for No10 to work with the Government Communications Service on marketing and campaigns.
Leah brings with her extensive experience working in marketing, digital and strategic marketing communications.