Appointment of Harriet Harman as the Prime Minister's Adviser on Women and Girls

Keir Starmer has appointed Harriet Harman as the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Women and Girls today.

Baroness Harman will advise the PM on how to galvanise Government to deliver for women and girls.

She will work with ministers across Government to drive an impactful agenda focusing on tackling violence against women and girls, unlocking economic opportunity, and improving representation.

The role will see her draw on work with women across Parliament to identify action needed to tackle misogyny and deliver greater opportunity for women in parliamentary and public life.

As part of the appointment, she will also work with the Cabinet Secretary to drive a shift in culture across the Civil Service and Ministerial offices, enhancing opportunity for women and enhancing government delivery for women.

Throughout her career, Baroness Harman has been a vocal advocate for women and girls, including on issues such as women’s political representation, maternity rights, and tackling violence against women and girls.

In her previous role as Solicitor General, Harriet led a successful drive within government to make tackling domestic violence a priority.

The campaign led to the introduction of a new law – the Domestic Violence Crime and Victims Act – to ensure more effective prosecutions for domestic violence and a new network of 60 specialist domestic violence courts.

Her appointment underlines the Government’s commitment to empowering women and girls.

For the first time, this government has declared the scale of violence and abuse suffered by women and girls in this country is a national emergency.

The landmark Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy sets out how we will achieve our pledge to halve these vile crimes in a decade - stopping violence before it starts, relentlessly pursuing perpetrators and better supporting victims and survivors.

Baroness Harman will report directly to the to the Prime Minister. This is an unpaid part-time role.