Appointment of Gordon Brown as the Prime Minister’s Special Reviewer on Global Finance and Cooperation

Keir Starmer has appointed Gordon Brown as the Prime Minister’s Special Reviewer on Global Finance and Cooperation today.

The former Prime Minister will advise on how global finance cooperation can build a stronger Britain, boosting the country’s security and resilience.

His appointment comes as the UK prepares to hold the Presidency of the G20 next year.

He will be tasked with developing new international finance partnerships that can support defence and security-related investment, including measures that underpin the UK’s relationship with Europe.

As part of the role he will engage with international leaders and finance institutions as well as private finance partners to establish multilateral finance mechanisms.

Gordon Brown was Britain’s longest-serving modern Chancellor of the Exchequer.

As Prime Minister, he worked with international counterparts as they responded to the worldwide financial crisis.

In April 2009, he hosted the G20 Summit in London where world leaders pledged to make an additional $1.1 trillion available to help the world economy through the crisis and restore credit, growth and jobs.

Gordon Brown will report directly to the to the Prime Minister. This is an unpaid part-time role.