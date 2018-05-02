Appointment of Gabriella Bettiga as new member of the Tribunal Procedure Committee

We are pleased to announce that Gabriella Bettiga has been appointed by the Lord Chancellor in consultation with the Lord Chief Justice to be a member of the Tribunal Procedure Committee (TPC) for 3 years. This post is unpaid.

Gabriella Bettiga is a practising immigration and asylum consultant solicitor and accredited at Level 3 Advanced Caseworker. She is a member of the Special Control Review Panel and Chairs the Independent Funding Adjudicator and Independent Cost Assessors at the Legal Aid Agency. Gabriella has researched for SOAS University of London in the Centre of Islamic and Middle Eastern Law. She is the author for an online newspaper and lecturers regularly on human rights, immigration, asylum and public law.

The Tribunal Procedure Committee (TPC) was established on 19 May 2008 under the Tribunals, Courts and Enforcement Act 2007 (TCEA). Its purpose is to make rules governing the practice and procedure for the First-tier and Upper Tribunals.

The appointments process has been conducted in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments Code of Practice on Ministerial public appointments to public bodies.

Gabriella has declared no political activity or conflict of interest.