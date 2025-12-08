Appointment of Dean of Winchester: 8 December 2025

The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Canon Christopher Palmer, Canon Residentiary and Treasurer of Exeter Cathedral, as Dean of Winchester, in succession to The Very Reverend Catherine Ogle following her retirement.

Background

Christopher was educated at University of Oxford and trained for ministry at St Stephen’s House, Oxford. He served his title at All Saints, Emscote, in the Diocese of Coventry, and was ordained Priest in 1999. He served as Team Vicar of All Saints, East Sheen, in the Diocese of Southwark and, from 2005, was also the Area Dean of Richmond and Barnes. In 2010, Christopher was appointed Team Rector of Merton Priory.

From 2018 Christopher served as Canon Chancellor of Exeter Cathedral and he took up his current role as Canon Treasurer in 2022.