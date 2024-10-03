Appointment of Dean of Guildford: 3 October 2024

The King has approved the nomination of The Venerable Robert Gerard Cooper, Archdeacon of Sunderland, in the Diocese of Durham, to be appointed as Dean of Guildford, in succession to The Very Reverend Dianna Gwilliams, following her retirement.

Background

Bob was educated at the University of Wales, Aberystwyth and trained for ministry at Lincoln Theological College.

Ordained as Priest in 1994, he served his title at St Mary, Whitkirk, in the Diocese of Ripon. From 1998, he served as Vicar St Matthew, Lightcliffe, in the Diocese of Wakefield (now the Diocese of Leeds) and in 2005, he was appointed as Vicar St Giles and St Mary, Pontefract. From 2006, Bob additionally served as Area Dean.

In 2018, Bob took up his current role as Archdeacon of Sunderland, in the Diocese of Durham.