Appointment of Dean of Exeter: 10 November 2026

The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Arwen Caroline Folkes, Vicar of St Mary the Virgin, Eastbourne, in the Diocese of Chichester, as Dean of Exeter, in succession to The Very Reverend Jonathan Desmond Francis Greener, following his resignation.

Background

Arwen trained for ministry at Westcott House, Cambridge, gaining a BA (Hons) and MA from Durham University. She served her title at St. Just in Roseland and St. Mawes, in the Diocese of Truro, and was ordained priest in 2017.

In 2019, Arwen was appointed Rector of St. Peter’s East Blatchington and St. Andrew’s, Bishopstone, in the Diocese of Chichester, before taking up her current role as Vicar of St Mary the Virgin, Eastbourne, in 2024.