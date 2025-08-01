Appointment of Churches Conservation Trust members: 1 August 2025

The King has approved the nomination of Bishop Andrew Rumsey, Dr Ingrid Samuel OBE, Lord (Stephen) Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Michael Bithell JP, Vivienne King and Reverend Canon Timothy Goode.

Andrew Rumsey read history at the University of Reading before training for ordination at Ridley Hall, Cambridge and doctoral studies at King’s College, London. Ordained in 1997, he has held a variety of parish posts in London and Southwark and was appointed Suffragan Bishop of Ramsbury in 2018. Andrew is the joint National Church of England Lead for Church and Cathedral Buildings, and is a writer, musician and champion for Anglican heritage.

Dr Ingrid Helene Samuel OBE was educated at McGill University, Canada, obtaining BA in History, she then gained a M Litt and PhD in Modern History at Jesus College, Cambridge. In 2004 Ingrid was Head of Culture for the London Olympic Bid and between 2005 – 2011 has held several roles in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport including Head of Properties and Ceremonial Branch, Head of Heritage, and Head of Heritage and Architecture. Additionally, in 2011 she took up the role of Placemaking and Heritage Director with the National Trust.

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay was educated at Emmanuel College, Cambridge, obtaining an MA in History. From 2021-2024 Stephen was Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Department for Culture, Media & Sport, and previously was Political Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Adviser to the Home Secretary.

Michael Bithell JP was educated at Magdalen College, Oxford, completing a MA in Engineering Science and post-graduate studies in Manufacture and Management at Cambridge University. Now retired, Michael was Group Finance Director of United Westminster and Grey Coat Foundation from 2015 to 2022. Previously, he worked for Deloitte LLP for 23 years, as Director, National Quality & Risk; and Director, Corporate Finance Government & Infrastructure. He has a number of voluntary and non-executive positions, including as a member of London Diocesan Synod, Finance Committee and Non-Property Investment Committee, as a Magistrate and an Honorary Steward of Westminster Abbey.

Vivienne King was educated at Keele University obtaining a BSoc Sci in Law and Politics in 1983, subsequently completing a Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in 1985. In 2010 and 2012 she completed a Corporate Finance Programme with Cranfield University and in 2021 undertook Business Sustainability Management with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. After seven years as Real Estate Associate with Herbert Smith Freehills, Vivienne joined The Crown Estate in 1994 as a Senior Solicitor and was subsequently Director of Business Operations & General Counsel. She was CEO of the Soho Housing Association from 2016 to 2020, CEO of Revo and then Head of Real Estate Social Impact at The Good Economy. In March 2024 Vivienne founded Impactful Places, an independent sustainability consultancy.

Timothy Goode has been the Canon for Congregational Discipleship and Nurture at York Minster since September 2023. Previously he was Rector of St Margaret’s Lee in South East London, and a member of General Synod and Archbishops’ Council. Tim is a member of the National Disability Task Group, which advises the Archbishops of Canterbury and York on disability issues and he led the first debate on disability at the General Synod in July 2022. Tim was a secondary school teacher at the Roehampton Institute and Director of Music of Homefield School from 1995-2007. He trained for ministry at Ripon College Cuddesdon and served his title at Croydon Minster, in the Diocese of Southwark and was ordained priest in 2010. From September 2012 to May 2018, he was Team Vicar of St Luke’s Whyteleafe and St Peter and St Paul, Chaldon, part of the Caterham Team ministry. From 2013 to 2021 he was additionally the Southwark Diocesan Disability Advisor. Tim was made an Honorary Canon of Southwark Cathedral in September 2020 and has been a trustee of the Churches Conservation Trust since November 2020. He has now been re-appointed in the role for a second term until October 2028.