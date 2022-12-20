Appointment of Church Commissioner: 20 December 2022

The King has approved that Mr Christopher “Kif” Hancock be appointed a Church Commissioner for five years effective from 1 January 2023, in succession to Mr Duncan Owen who resigns on 31 December 2022.

Background

Christopher “Kif” Hancock is a partner and CIO International at Brown Advisory. He is a highly credible and experienced capital allocator and Chair of Brown’s International Investment Committee. His professional experience includes time living and working in Europe, Asia and North America with both for-profit and non-profit organisations. Since joining Brown in 2008, Kif has obtained considerable knowledge of working with and advising both institutional and private clients (including international experience) and a strong track record of capital allocation across equities, alternatives, and fixed-income investments. He is an American but he and his family have been residents in England for many years.

Kif is a Committed Christian and volunteers for his local churches in London and Oxfordshire (St. Michael’s Chester Square and St Andrew’s Church, Kingham).