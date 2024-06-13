Appointment of Canon and Regius Professor of Moral and Pastoral Theology: 13 June 2024

The King has approved the nomination of Professor Luke Bretherton, Robert E. Cushman Distinguished Professor of Moral and Political Theology at Duke Divinity School, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, to be appointed as Canon and Regius Professor of Moral and Pastoral Theology at Christ Church Oxford, in succession to The Reverend Canon Professor Nigel Biggar C.B.E.

Background

After completing his PhD, Professor Bretherton was appointed as Director of Studies at St Augustine’s Theological College before moving back to King’s College London in 2004 where he became Reader in Theology and Politics. In 2012 he was appointed to Duke University as Associate Professor in Theological Ethics, becoming the Robert E Cushman Distinguished Professor of Moral and Political Theology in 2020. Additionally he has been a Visiting Professor at St Mellitus Theological College since 2022.

Professor Bretherton has a BA (Hons) in History from Cambridge University and a PhD from the University of London in Moral Philosophy and Theology. Prior to commencing his undergraduate studies he served in the British Army, undertaking a short service limited commission in the 7th Parachute Regiment, Royal Horse Artillery, between 1987 and 1988.

Professor Bretherton’s primary area of research and writing focuses on the relationship between religion and democracy. Professor Bretherton will be made Deacon in June 2024 by the Bishop of London in a service at St Paul’s Cathedral.