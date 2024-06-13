Appointment of Canon and Regius Professor of Divinity: 13 June 2024

The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Canon Professor Andrew Davison, Starbridge Professor of Theology and Natural Sciences in the University of Cambridge and Fellow in Theology and Dean of Chapel at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, to be appointed as Canon and Regius Professor of Divinity at Christ Church, Oxford, in succession to The Reverend Canon Professor Graham Ward.

Background

Professor Davison trained for ministry at Westcott House, Cambridge. He served his title at St Dunstan, Bellingham in the Diocese of Southwark and was ordained Priest in 2004. In 2006 he was appointed Tutor and Fellow at St Stephens House and Junior Chaplain at Merton College Oxford. In 2010 he moved to Cambridge as a Tutor at Westcott House and in 2014 became a Lecturer in the University of Cambridge’s Faculty of Divinity and Fellow of Corpus Christi College where he was appointed Dean of Chapel in 2019. In 2023 he was given the title of Professor.

Professor Davison has an MA in Chemistry and a DPhil in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford and a second undergraduate degree and doctorate, in Divinity, from the University of Cambridge.