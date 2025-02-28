Appointment of Bishop of Wigan and Interim Bishop of Liverpool: 28 February 2025

The King has approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Ruth Elizabeth Worsley, Suffragan Bishop of Taunton in the Diocese of Bath and Wells, to the See of Wigan, to be known as the Interim Bishop of Liverpool.

Background

Ruth was educated at the University of Manchester and prepared for ordination at St John’s College, Nottingham. Ordained in 1996 to a title in Hyson Green, in the Diocese of Southwell she had various other parish responsibilities in that diocese as well as service as Area Dean of Nottingham North.

Ruth served as Dean of Women’s Ministry and as an Honorary Chaplain to Her late Majesty The Queen. She was subsequently Parish Development Officer in the Diocese of Southwark and then Archdeacon of Wiltshire in the Diocese of Salisbury. She was appointed Bishop of Taunton in 2015.