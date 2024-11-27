Appointment of Bishop of Reading: 27 November 2024

The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Canon Mary Gregory, Canon Residentiary for Arts and Reconciliation at Coventry Cathedral, for nomination to the Suffragan See of Reading, in the Diocese of Oxford, in succession to Bishop Olivia Graham, following her retirement.

Background

Mary was educated at Birmingham University and St John’s College, Durham and trained for ministry at Cranmer Hall, Durham. She served her title at St Lawrence, Hatfield, in the Diocese of Sheffield and in 2006, was ordained priest. From 2008, Mary served as Rector of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kirk Sandall and Edenthorpe and from 2013, she was additionally appointed Dean of Women’s Ministry.

In 2015, Mary was appointed Team Rector of the Flagstaff Family of Churches, in the Diocese of Leicester, also serving as Diocesan Rural Mission Enabler from 2020. Mary has served in her current role as Canon Residentiary for Arts and Reconciliation at Coventry Cathedral since 2022.