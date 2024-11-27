Appointment of Bishop of Buckingham: 27 November 2024
The King has approved the nomination of Reverend Canon David Bull, Team Rector of Great Marlow with Marlow Bottom, Little Marlow and Bisham, in the Diocese of Oxford, as Suffragan Bishop of Buckingham in the Diocese of Oxford in succession to Bishop Alan Wilson following his sudden death.
Background
Dave was educated at Worcester College Oxford and trained for ministry at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford. He served his title at St. Mary’s Reigate, in the Diocese of Southwark, and was ordained priest in 2009.
In 2012, Dave took up his current role as Team Rector and was additionally appointed Area Dean of Wycombe in 2016.