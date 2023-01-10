Appointment of Bishop of Blackburn: 10 January 2023

The King has approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Philip North, Suffragan Bishop of Burnley, for election as Bishop of Blackburn, in succession to The Right Reverend Julian Henderson following his retirement.

Background

Philip was educated at the University of York and trained for ministry at St Stephen’s House, Oxford. He served his title at St Mary the Virgin in the Diocese of Durham and was ordained priest in 1993. In 1996 Philip took up the role of Vicar at Holy Trinity and St Mark’s Hartlepool and was also appointed Area Dean of Hartlepool in 2000.

In 2002 Philip was appointed Priest Administrator of the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, in the Diocese of Norwich, before being appointed Team Rector of the Parish of Old St Pancras, in the Diocese of London, in 2008.

Philip took up his current role as Bishop of Burnley in 2015.