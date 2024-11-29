Appointment of Bishop in the Diocese of Europe: 29 November 2024

The King has approved the consecration of Reverend Canon Andrew Norman, Director of Ministry and Mission for the Diocese of Leeds, as Suffragan Bishop in the Diocese in Europe, in succession to the Right Reverend David Hamid, following his retirement.

Background

Andrew was educated at University College, Oxford, Selwyn College, Cambridge and the University of Birmingham and trained for ministry at Ridley Hall, Cambridge and Virginia Theological Seminary. He was ordained priest in 1996 and served his title at St Michael’s Church, Paris in the Diocese in Europe.

After serving in the benefice of Clifton in Bristol, Andrew was appointed in 2002 as Archbishop of Canterbury’s Assistant Secretary for Ecumenical and Anglican Communion Affairs.

In 2005, he was promoted to Archbishop’s Principal Secretary for International, Ecumenical and Anglican Communion Affairs.

From 2008 to 2016 Andrew served as Principal of Ridley Hall Cambridge, during which time he additionally held honorary canonries in Canterbury and Ely Cathedrals.

In 2017 he was appointed to his current role as Director of Ministry and Mission in the newly-formed Diocese of Leeds and was made honorary canon of Wakefield Cathedral.

A dairy farmer’s son, Andrew worked for the world’s largest commercial printer of banknotes, De La Rue, prior to ordination.

