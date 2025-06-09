Press release

Appointment of Axel Heitmueller as the PM’s Expert Adviser on Health

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
9 June 2025

Axel Heitmueller has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s Expert Adviser on Health. The Prime Minister’s Expert Adviser will advise ministers and drive forward the Government’s vision for health and social care.

Axel brings with him extensive experience working in the healthcare sector as CEO of Imperial College Health Partners and Executive Director of Strategy at the Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust Hospital.

