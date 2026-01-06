Appointment of Axel Heitmueller as Head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit and Expert Adviser on Delivery

Axel Heitmueller has been appointed as the Head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit and Expert Adviser on Delivery.

He will also advise ministers and drive forward the Government’s vision for national renewal to ensure more people get help with the cost of living and see a change in their bills, communities, and health service.

The full-time role is a Direct Ministerial appointment and will be paid.

Axel brings with him extensive experience, including as the Prime Minister’s Expert Adviser on Health. Prior to that, he was CEO of Imperial College Health Partners and Executive Director of Strategy at the Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust Hospital.