Appointment of a new Lord Justice of Appeal: 12 December 2023

His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of a Lord Justice of Appeal.

His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the appointment of Mr Justice Fraser as a Lord Justice of Appeal.

This appointment is in line with Mr Justice Fraser’s appointment as Chairman of the Law Commission, which will take effect from1 December 2023.

The appointment of Lord and Lady Justices of the Court of Appeal are made by His Majesty The King on the advice of the Prime Minister and the Lord Chancellor following the recommendation of an independent selection panel.

Biography

Mr Justice Fraser: was called to the Bar (Middle Temple) in 1989 and took Silk in 2009. In 2002 he was appointed as a Recorder and as a High Court Judge in 2015, assigned to the King’s Bench Division.