Appointment of a Canon of Windsor: Wednesday 10th June 2026

Mrs Burke was educated at Chester College, gaining a BA in Theology and Psychology in 1995, and at the University of Surrey, obtaining a Master of Business Administration in 2006. She trained for ministry at Westcott House, Cambridge, from 2011 to 2013, gaining a Master of Pastoral Theology. Ordained priest in 2014, she served her title as Assistant Curate in the Holy Family Mission Community, Plymouth, in the diocese of Exeter, until 2017. Since 2016 she has been an oblate of the Society of the Sacred Cross, Tymawr.

Her professional background spans the military, commercial, and charitable sectors. Beginning her career in 1996 with the Royal Signals (Territorial Army) serving in the UK and Bosnia, she subsequently moved into operations and project office management with Syntegra (BT). Between 2000 and 2006, she held a series of commercial management roles across the telecommunications, pharmaceutical, and digital print industries. Since 2006 she has focused on non-profit and public-sector organisations, notably as a Development Officer for the crime prevention charity Powys Challenge and as a Management Consultant for the Greater London Reserve Forces and Cadet Association.

From 2017 to 2022 she served as Rector of the Holsworthy Benefice in the Diocese of Exeter. In 2022 she took up her current role as Chaplain to the Isles of Scilly, in the Diocese of Truro.