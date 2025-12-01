Appointment of a Canon of Windsor: Monday 1 December 2025

The King has approved that The Reverend Martin Lonsdale Evans be appointed to a Canonry of Saint George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Background

Martin was educated at the University of Manchester, obtaining an B.A. in Theology and Religious Studies, and trained for Ministry at Ripon College, Cuddesdon. Ordained as a Priest in 1996, he served his title as Curate in Morpeth in the Diocese of Newcastle.

From 1998 he served as Royal Navy Chaplain including posts in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Bahrain, and in 2019 he served additionally as Deputy Chaplain of the Fleet with responsibility for the pastoral and professional oversight of 59 chaplains across the Royal Navy and Royal Marines. In 2022, he took up his current role as Rector of The Parish of St. Saviour, Jersey, in the Diocese of Salisbury.