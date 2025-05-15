Appointment of a Canon of Windsor: 15 May 2025
The King has approved that The Reverend Canon Dr Nicholas Brown be appointed to a Canonry of Saint George's Chapel, Windsor.
The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Canon Dr Nicholas Brown, Precentor and Sub-Dean of Lincoln Cathedral, to the College of St George, Windsor, in succession to The Reverend Dr Mark Powell following his retirement.
Background
Nick Brown was educated at Royal Holloway University of London, and the University of Durham, obtaining a BMus, an MA and a PhD, and trained for Ministry at Ripon College, Cuddesdon. Ordained in 2009, he served his title as Assistant Curate in the Parish of Warminster St. Denys and St. Mary Upton Scudamore in the Diocese of Salisbury. From 2013 he served as Rector of the Parish of Louth. From 2019 he served additionally as Acting Archdeacon of Lincoln. In 2020, he took up his current role as Precentor of Lincoln and as Sub-Dean of Lincoln Cathedral in 2021.