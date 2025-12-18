Appointment of a Canon of Westminister Abbey: 18 December 2025

The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Jennifer Helen Adams-Massmann, Chaplain and Welfare Officer at Peterhouse, University of Cambridge, to be appointed as Residentiary Canon of Westminster Abbey, in succession to The Right Reverend Anthony James Ball, following his resignation.

Background

Jennifer was educated at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S.A. and trained for ministry at Duke Divinity School, Durham, U.S.A. where she was a Duke Scholar. She also earned a Certificate in Ecumenical Studies from the World Council of Churches.

Ordained as Priest in 2007 by the Bishop in charge of the Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe (TEC), she served her title at the Church of Christ the King, Frankfurt, Germany and the Episcopal Church at Princeton University. In 2012 she was appointed Postgraduate Research and Teaching Assistant at the University of Heidelberg, Germany. After moving to the United Kingdom with her family, she became a Sessional Tutor for Church History with the Cambridge Theological Federation from 2017.

In 2013 she was appointed as Anglican Delegate to the Anglican-Old Catholic International Coordinating Council, Anglican Communion Office, Faith and Order. In 2017 she was nominated to become a member of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Nikaean Club & Ecumenical Trust.

In 2018 she served as temporary Assistant Chaplain, Pembroke College, University of Cambridge and then Assistant Chaplain, Jesus College, University of Cambridge. In 2019 Jennifer took up her current role as Chaplain and Welfare Officer, Peterhouse, University of Cambridge. From 2024, she additionally served as Acting Dean of Peterhouse, University of Cambridge.

She is currently writing a Ph.D. on Moravian women missionaries in 18th-century America, based at the University of Heidelberg in Germany, where she formerly taught American religious history to undergraduates. From 2017, she received an Episcopal Church Foundation (ECF) Fellowship towards her doctoral studies.