Applications now open

We are pleased to announce that the Civil Service Fast Track Apprenticeship is now open for applications.

You’ll need to complete an online application form. This will take about 20 minutes to complete and you can save your progress as you go.

The next stage will be the online tests, these are made up of 3 sections:

Verbal and numerical reasoning tests (Take around 6 minutes for each exercise)

Situational judgement questionnaire (untimed, takes around 20-30 minutes to complete)

Competency questionnaire (untimed, takes around 20-30 minutes to complete).

If you are successful at this stage you will be invited to attend the Fast Track Assessment Centre for a half-day event that will feature:

a group task

a written task

a strengths-based interview.

Good luck with your applications, we look forward to meeting you soon.