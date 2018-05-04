Applications invited for the role of Non-Executive Director for MHRA

Ministers are seeking to make three appointments to the board of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). This includes a NED to chair the Audit, Risk and Assurance Committee (ARAC), one NED who will bring commercial expertise, and a NED to act as a patient, lay-person/carer representative.

MHRA regulates medicines, medical devices and blood components for transfusion in the UK. It plays a leading role in protecting and improving public health and supports innovation through scientific research and development.

Role and Responsibilities

As a Non-Executive Director you will:

Provide independent counsel, support and constructive challenge to the Executive.

Maintain oversight of the Agency’s operational effectiveness and its relationship with other bodies, including appropriate and constructive relationships with stakeholders.

Contribute to the development of the Agency’s strategic objectives, ensuring that they are reflected in its plans and regularly reviewed.

Monitor the performance of the Corporate Executive Team, challenging them on the delivery of the Agency’s business and corporate plans.

Provide assurance of the highest standards of corporate governance and public accountability.

For more information on this role, including the qualities required, you are invited to read the full appointment details on the Centre for Public Appointments website.