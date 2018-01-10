Apology: Richard Wayne Seamark

The Insolvency Service accepts that the original headline published on this statement was inappropriate and capable of misinterpretation. For the avoidance of doubt we wish to state that the Insolvency Service has made no finding of dishonesty or fitness to practice as a psychiatrist against Dr Seamark.

A statement containing a revised headline has been published on our website. We wish to apologise to Dr Seamark for the orginal headline which did not meet our usual editorial standards.