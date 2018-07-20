Another UK first for project academy

The latest students have graduated from the Project Academy for Sellafield.

Among them are the first in the UK to complete a brand new scheme in project scope baseline management.

They have been honoured at a ceremony hosted by the University of Cumbria, which is delivering the ground-breaking academy on behalf of Sellafield Ltd.

Simon Wittridge, head of project transition for Sellafield Ltd said;

We are incredibly proud of the latest students to graduate from the academy, which is going from strength to strength. Project delivery is a key part of our mission of making Sellafield safer, sooner, and to now have 1300 people using the academy to gain world class qualifications on Cumbrian soil is incredible. What I find even more encouraging is the diversity of people choosing to study with the academy, we have a real mix of young professionals, senior managers, employees from the supply chain and members of the public self-funding their studies. We are privileged to have developed this completely fresh concept for higher education and training and together with the University of Cumbria, we are creating the next generation of project professionals on our doorstep, ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of project skills.

The latest chort to complete their qualifications walked away with university certificates in project scope baseline management, project controls and foundation degrees in project management.

Lynda Toogood, from the finance team at Sellafield Ltd, is one of the first in the UK to receive a university certificate in project scope baseline management.

Lynda said;

I chose this specific scheme as it offered me to opportunity to develop new skills that will help deliver the projects I am responsible for. To be able to get this kind of qualification without having to travel out of the county makes the balance of working, studying and personal commitments so much more achieveable, and enjoyable.

The Project Academy for Sellafield is the first of its kind in the UK.

It was launched 2 years year ago to help increase project capability across the country, and now has more than 1300 students on its books.

It is now becoming the gold standard model for project training, replicated by companies across the world.

It is being delivered by the University of Cumbria, who secured the contract in 2016, along with 6 partners.