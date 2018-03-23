Annual Conference: Hold the date - 25th June 2018

The GCA will present her annual report and new work programme at the 2018 conference at Church House in Westminster. YouGov will also announce the results of the 2018 survey and the audience will hear from a keynote speaker and senior representatives of the regulated retailers.

After the conference ends, the GCA and her team will be available to meet with suppliers and others to discuss issues in confidence.

Further details of the programme will be announced in due course.

You can register your attendance at the conference here