Announcement of peerage
HM The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Peerage of the United Kingdom for Life.
HM The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Peerage of the United Kingdom for Life.
The Rt Hon. Sir Edward Young GCVO – Joint Principal Private Secretary to HM The King and Private Secretary to HM The late Queen Elizabeth II.
Additionally, The King has been graciously pleased to bestow the honour of Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath (GCB) upon Sir Edward, conferred on 15 May 2023.