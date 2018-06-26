News story
Animal medicines seizure notice: Aquatic retailer in Bristol
Animal medicines seizure from an aquatic retailer located in the Bristol area.
The following products, intended for the aquarium and pond fish market, were seized as they are unauthorised veterinary medicines.
-
9 x Pond professional range - Formalachite (3 x 500ml, 6 x 250ml)
-
9 x Pond Professional range - Malachite (3x 500ml, 6 x 250ml)
The sale and supply of these products is an offence under Regulation 4 (Placing a veterinary medicinal product on the market) and Regulation 26 (Possession of an unauthorised veterinary medicinal product) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations.
Published 26 June 2018