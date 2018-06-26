Animal medicines seizure notice: Aquatic retailer in Bristol

The following products, intended for the aquarium and pond fish market, were seized as they are unauthorised veterinary medicines.

9 x Pond professional range - Formalachite (3 x 500ml, 6 x 250ml)

9 x Pond Professional range - Malachite (3x 500ml, 6 x 250ml)

The sale and supply of these products is an offence under Regulation 4 (Placing a veterinary medicinal product on the market) and Regulation 26 (Possession of an unauthorised veterinary medicinal product) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations.