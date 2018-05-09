Animal medicines seizure notice: Aquatic Chemicals Ltd (trading as Technical Aquatic Products (TAP))

Approximately 2,000 products, which equates to around 1,250 litres, were seized as unauthorised veterinary medicines.

These products were intended for the aquarium and pond fish market. The products had not been manufactured by a holder of a manufacturing authorisation.

The sale and supply of these products is an offence under Regulation 4 (Placing a veterinary medicinal product on the market), Regulation 26 (Possession of an unauthorised veterinary medicinal product) and Schedule 3, Regulation 27 (Supply of an unauthorised veterinary medicinal product) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations.