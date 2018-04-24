News story
Animal medicines seizure: Mrs Amanda McBean
Details of the seizure notice served on Mrs Amanda McBean, Wolverhampton, West Midlands. Published in April 2018.
The following products, all intended for administration to dogs were seized as they were either unauthorised or had passed their expiry date:
- 1 x box of 30 Biheldon tablets
- 3 x bottles (opened) of Loxicom 1.5ml
- 1 x syringe (opened) of Canikur Pro
- 1 x bottle (opened) of Ciloxan 5ml
- 1 x pack (empty) of Canaural 25ml
This is an offence under Regulation 8 (Administration of the product) and Regulation 25 (Importation of an unauthorised veterinary medicinal product) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.
