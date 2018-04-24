News story

Animal medicines seizure: Mrs Amanda McBean

Details of the seizure notice served on Mrs Amanda McBean, Wolverhampton, West Midlands. Published in April 2018.

From:
Veterinary Medicines Directorate
The following products, all intended for administration to dogs were seized as they were either unauthorised or had passed their expiry date:

  • 1 x box of 30 Biheldon tablets
  • 3 x bottles (opened) of Loxicom 1.5ml
  • 1 x syringe (opened) of Canikur Pro
  • 1 x bottle (opened) of Ciloxan 5ml
  • 1 x pack (empty) of Canaural 25ml

This is an offence under Regulation 8 (Administration of the product) and Regulation 25 (Importation of an unauthorised veterinary medicinal product) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.

