Animal medicines seizure: Mrs Amanda McBean

The following products, all intended for administration to dogs were seized as they were either unauthorised or had passed their expiry date:

1 x box of 30 Biheldon tablets

3 x bottles (opened) of Loxicom 1.5ml

1 x syringe (opened) of Canikur Pro

1 x bottle (opened) of Ciloxan 5ml

1 x pack (empty) of Canaural 25ml

This is an offence under Regulation 8 (Administration of the product) and Regulation 25 (Importation of an unauthorised veterinary medicinal product) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.