News story
Animal medicines seizure: BorderForce, East Midlands Airport, Derby
Details of the seizure of veterinary medicine at Border Force, East Midlands Airport, Derby. Published in November 2018
A parcel was detained and subsequently seized at the Border Force East Midlands Airport, Castle Donnington, Derby.
This parcel was addressed to a residential premise in the UK and contained:
- 42 bottles x Vitamin B12 1000 Injection
This product, intended for the use in horses, is not an authorised product in the UK.
The medicine was seized under Regulation 25 (importation of unauthorised Veterinary Medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.
Published 27 November 2018