Animal medicines seizure: BorderForce, East Midlands Airport, Derby

A parcel was detained and subsequently seized at the Border Force East Midlands Airport, Castle Donnington, Derby.

This parcel was addressed to a residential premise in the UK and contained:

42 bottles x Vitamin B12 1000 Injection

This product, intended for the use in horses, is not an authorised product in the UK.

The medicine was seized under Regulation 25 (importation of unauthorised Veterinary Medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.